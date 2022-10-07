Much of Thursday night’s OFA Girls Soccer Senior Night game with Gouverneur was staged in the midfield or along the deep sidelines.

But before the teams could settle into what would be the prevailing pattern in the second half Krista Burns broke free off the second half kickoff and scored on a quick strike which stood as the only goal of a 1-0 Wildcat victory.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.