Much of Thursday night’s OFA Girls Soccer Senior Night game with Gouverneur was staged in the midfield or along the deep sidelines.
But before the teams could settle into what would be the prevailing pattern in the second half Krista Burns broke free off the second half kickoff and scored on a quick strike which stood as the only goal of a 1-0 Wildcat victory.
The Lady Devils mounted their best attack sequences of the half in the final minutes culminating with Hannah Costello breaking in on goaltender Elizabeth Riutta who made a diving save to deflect the ball wide of the net just under a minute to play.
“At the end of the game we played with a sense of urgency. We need to play that way the whole game,” said OFA Coach Dakota Brady.
“There weren’t a lot real dangerous chances in the game tonight.”
Before the game Coach Brady and the school district honored Blue Devil seniors and parents and/or family members.
The ceremony honored: number 9 Ella O’Neill with her mom Marci O’Neill and her dad Kevin O’Neill; number 8 Luci Worden with her mom Lisa O’Marah and her dad Craig Worden; number 10 Abby Guasconi with her mom Amy Guasconi and her dad Jeff Guasconi; number 00 Olivia Merrill with her mom Ashley Merrill, her step-dad Tim Rafferty and her grand father Tim Irvine; number 16 Jaedyn Awan with her dad Craig Awan; number 23 Hanna O’Reilly with her mom Casie O’Reilly and her dad Michael O’Reilly.
