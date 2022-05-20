OFA wasted no time taking control of Thursday’s Boys Lacrosse Senior Night game with Potsdam at Coach Ron Johnson Field.
Time measured in seconds.
The Blue Devils scored two goals in the space of five seconds and four goals in the space of 31 seconds in the first 8:05 of the game and cruised to a 15-2 victory to post an 8-4 record and tie Canton for second place in the NAC behind undefeated Salmon River.
Canton earned the second seed for the Section 10 Tournament with a 10-9 double overtime win over St. Lawrence Central (7-5). OFA will draw the third seed and host Plattsburgh High on Monday in the Section 10 Quarter-Finals looking to move on to a semi-final match with Canton.
The Devils lost only to Salmon River in the second round of the season.
“We had a very good season. One of the best at OFA I believe. I was really pleased with the great start but after that we had a lot of turnovers. Bur we will work on that in practice,” said OFA Coach Andrew Roddy who honored six seniors before the game in Ian Sovie, Drew Costello, Trent Lovely, Holden Woods, Chase Jacobs and Derek Barr.
“This senior class will be missed next year. Best of luck to the seniors in their future plans and thanks to their parents for all that you do.”
Dylan Irvine started the quick strike sequence in the Devils’ fast start 8:36 into the game with an unassisted goal. Drew Costello won the ensuing draw and raced in for a conversion five seconds later. Tegan Frederick followed with goals from Costello off draw wins and scored at 8:09 and 8:05 and OFA took an 8-1 lead at the of the first period.
Frederick produced three goals and three assists and Dylan Irvine (2 assists), Drew Costello (2 assists), Chase Jacobs, Landon Denner and Holden Woods all struck for a pair of goals. Ty Jacobs and Derek Barr scored single goals and Aiden O’Neill and Lorenzo Rand all scored single goals and Ian Sovie blocked nine shots in goal.
Liam McCargar netted both goals for the Sandstoners (0-12) and Konnor Wilson posted 12 saves.
