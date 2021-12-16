MASSENA — Winning the final four bouts of the match, Massena downed OFA 33-24 in NAC Wrestling action on Wednesday.
The decisive string of Raider victories saw: Rocco Ferriero pin Marko Skamperele in 1:35 at 152 pounds Colden Hardy decision Adam Calton, 5-1 at 160 pounds; Liam Green pin Romen Cooksey at 5:48 at 172 pounds and Xander Gordon pin Will Dumas in 0:22 at 189 pounds.
OFA’s scoring came from pins by Kierce Whitney 110 pounds and Ashlyn Amo at 118 pounds and forfeits to Brayden Wall at 126 and Robert Downey at 138.
Whitney pinned Thomas Murray in 25 seconds and Amo pinned Corey Jarrett in 1:56.
Massena’s other wins came from Nathan Rourke who pinned JC DeGroat at 215 pounds and at a forfeit received by Ray Gamble at 285 pounds.
