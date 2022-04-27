Massena denied a bid by Lisbon for second straight comeback win at home while Heuvelton lifted its NAC West Division Baseball record to 2-1 with a 22-8 victory at Morristown which was opening its season at home.
Massena 11, Lisbon 5: At Lisbon, the Red Raiders scored four runs in the top of the second before the Golden Knights gradually worked their way to a 5-4 lead heading into the top of the seventh where they fell victim to a decisive seven-run barrage.
Brennin Snyder earned the win in relief of starter Chris Kucipak. Snyder fanned two and walked two over the final three innings after Kucipak had logged three strikeouts and two walks through the course of the first four.
Griffin Walker (5K, 3BB) lasted until the first three batters he faced reached base in the top of the seventh and wound up taking the loss after Jayden Williams came on to close out the game.
Connor Terry led the way offensively for Massena, going 3-5 with a run scored and two RBI. Tad Eddy doubled, scored two runs and drove in two others. Also contributing were Brendan Finnegan (single, RS, 2RBI), Chris Marasco (single, 2RS, RBI), Brian Hurlbut (single, RS, RBI), Jake Firnstein (2 singles, RS, RBI), Snyder (single, RS) and Noah Love (single, RS).
For Lisbon, Storm Walker singled and scored two runs. Griffin Walker had a single and RBI. Lucas Gravlin doubled. Mathew Bleau had a single and run scored and Ben LaRock drove in a run while David Pirie and Williams both came around to score solo runs.
Heuvelton 22 - Morristown 8: Heuvelton scored five runs in the first and third innings and never trailed on a day when pitchers on both teams struggled with control problems.
Lucas Thornhill doubled and singled and scored three runs for the Bulldogs and Jed Crayford singled and scored four runs. Nate Mashaw singled twice and Reid Doyle and Brandon Pray also singled for the Bulldogs.
Adam Calton scored three runs and worked on the mound along with Thornhill and Pray.
Cooper Bennett drew five walks for Morristown and made a spectacular diving catch in centerfield which led to a double play. Ethan Graveline and Peyton Donnelly added singles for the Green Rockets.
CANTON WINS
In NAC Central action Canton Central turnd back Central rival Potsdam Central 10-8.
Canton 10, Potsdam 8: Daven-Glenn LaFaver was the winning pitcher with Sam Roiger coming on to gain the save. Jaxon Bernard was tagged with the loss with Trevor Bates pitching in relief.
Roiger also played a lead role offensively for Canton with two hits, a run scored an two RBI. Nathaniel Romano also had two hits and drove in two runs while Jack Kerrigan had two runs scored and Scotty Ahlfeld scored a run and drove in another.
Charlie Rossner had two hits and scored two runs for Potsdam.
