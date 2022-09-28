Massena looked everything like a 6-1 team standing atop a hotly contested NAC Central boys soccer race in posting a 4-3 win over OFA on Monday. It was a high-scoring day in the division as Canton outscored Salmon River in overtime 5-4 to leave both teams at 5-1.
And OFA showed all the signs of a developing 1-3 team looking toward becoming a factor in the season’s stretch run. The Devils gained their first division win on Sept. 23 in a 2-1 decision in Malone.
“It was a very good game with a lot of end to end action. We are young in a few places but we are getting better,” said OFA Coach Matt Morley, “We were a little unlucky on one goal when the ball hit Gabe Clark’s foot so our goalie couldn’t pick it up.”
After overcoming four offsides calls, the Devils opened scoring in the 16th minute when Syrus Gladle jammed home a shot into the front left corner of the net off a pass from Tyler Sovie after the Devils blocked an attempted clear of a dangerous corner kick.
The Raiders answered with three goals before halftime. They pulled even with a gorgeous header by Seth Collins off a long cross by Tom Genge, took the lead when Bayley Rocheford netted rebound and gained a 3-1 margin when Chris Marassco converted from Carter Firnstein just 31 seconds before the half.
OFA started the second half by earning two corner kicks in the opening minutes and then cutting the difference to 3-2 when Sovie buried the rebound of a shot by Nate Woods.
The Raiders’ Sal Perretta scored what proved to be the game-winner knocking home a deflected cross with 21:03 to play. OFA answered just 26 seconds later when Dylan Irvine ran onto a through pass from Alex Mitchell and drilled a shot into the near corner of the net while fending off a defender.
Dylan Sovie (9 saves) made a point stop with just over two minutes remaining to keep OFA’s hopes alive and the Devils pressured and forced the Raiders defense to make two clutch clears in the final 30 seconds. Colin Patterson finished with 12 saves for Massena.
OFA 2 - Malone 1: OFA netted one goal in each half to record its first Central Division victory of the season. Brady Bullock converted a nice lead pass up the middle from Syrus Gladle in the 5th minute and Alex Mitchell headed home a corner kick from Tyler Sovie for the game-winner with 15:30 remaining in the game.
OFA freshman keeper Ian Rose (8 saves) stopped six shots in the victory and Malone received its goal from another freshman Brennan Hebert.
