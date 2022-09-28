Massena looked everything like a 6-1 team standing atop a hotly contested NAC Central boys soccer race in posting a 4-3 win over OFA on Monday. It was a high-scoring day in the division as Canton outscored Salmon River in overtime 5-4 to leave both teams at 5-1.

And OFA showed all the signs of a developing 1-3 team looking toward becoming a factor in the season’s stretch run. The Devils gained their first division win on Sept. 23 in a 2-1 decision in Malone.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.