Massena used late inning scoring bursts to pull away and rally in sweeping an NAC Central Baseball doubleheader from host OFA on Friday. It was OFA second twinbill in two days.
The Raiders produced eight runs over the course of the four and fifth innings to take the first game 11-1 in five innings by the 10-run rule and scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to gain a come-from-behind 9-7 win in the night cap.
“We hit the ball very well in the second game but we made some defensive mistakes in the fifth inning,” said OFA Coach Larry Mehaffy who received complete game efforts on the mound from junior Alex Mitchell and freshman Madden West in the twinbill where firstbaseman Brennin Snyder led a very strong defensive effort by the Raiders’ infield.
Massena 11 - OFA 1: Hunter Young limited OFA to two hits and the Raiders received key hits from up and and down their lineup. Chris Kucipak singled twice and Brendan Finnegan doubled.
Alex Mitchell and Seth Sholette singled and Ryan Mitchell scored the lone OFA run.
Massena 9 - OFA 7: The second game featured eight extra base hits and Noah Love sparked the Raiders with two triples and a double. Brian Hurlbut doubled and Snyder and Rocco Perretta singled.
OFA’s Jacob Farley doubled off the rightfield fence, lined a long single in the top of the sixth inning and drove in a run with a hard hit groundball and Ryan Mitchell who caught both games rapped a double and two singles.
Alex Mitchell doubled and singled and Seth Sholette doubled. Gannon Kelly singled twice and Madden West, Collin Brenno, Tyler Sovie and David Denner singled.
