Making the most of a tough situation, OFA gained some positive aspects from a 63-48 loss to well orchestrated Massena effort in NAC Central Boys Basketball on the Bill Merna Court on Thursday.

OFA scoring leader Justice McIntyre fouled out with Massena holding 54-37 lead but the Blue Devils regrouped forcing turnovers with a fullcourt press and scoring off some nice interior passes. They forged a comeback with climaxed with an Alex Mitchell drive to cut the difference to 53-47.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.