Making the most of a tough situation, OFA gained some positive aspects from a 63-48 loss to well orchestrated Massena effort in NAC Central Boys Basketball on the Bill Merna Court on Thursday.
OFA scoring leader Justice McIntyre fouled out with Massena holding 54-37 lead but the Blue Devils regrouped forcing turnovers with a fullcourt press and scoring off some nice interior passes. They forged a comeback with climaxed with an Alex Mitchell drive to cut the difference to 53-47.
The Raiders, who received significant contributions throughout their lineup, answered with a jumper by Ty Lucey and a steal by Tapeni LaBrake which led two free throws by Colin Patterson. Mitchell answered with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 59-48 and DeShawn Walton produced the final four points for the Raiders on free throws.
“We made some solid adjustments from the last game to tonight. The boys boxed out much better and our transition defense improved,” said OFA Coach Dakota Brady.
“Connor Graveline had some strong takes to the basket and Shea Polniak was aggressive on offense. We had good looks but the shots didn’t fall. We had some bad turnovers but their effort was the best it has been all season.”
Patterson went 8-9 from the foul line scoring a game-high 16 points to lead a Massena offense featuring five players with nine points or more. Walton finished with 12 and blocked four shots and skilled sophomore Taylor Mitchell dropped in 11 with a high-energy floor game. Carter Firnstein and Lucey each finished with nine points and Jake Firnstein added six for the Raiders who took a 18-9 first quarter lead and broke away with a 15-5 third quarter run after the Devils cut the halftime difference to 31-25.
Justice McIntrye tallied 15 points to lead OFA which also received 9, 7 and 8 points from Shea Polniak, Alex Mitchell and Connor Graveline.
Ryan Mitchell and Lucca LaBella added 3 and 2 points.
The OFA JVs posted a 57-21 win breaking out of a slow start with a 24-point second quarter. Five freshmen led the Devils’ scoring with Blake Morrill knocking down three 3’s in a 17-point effort, Noah White netting 14 points followed by Logan VanGorden with 9, Jack Pike with 8 and Ian Rose with 6. Rainer McCallus and Michael Myers added and 2 points and 1 point.
Nathan Barcomb led Massena with 10 points.
