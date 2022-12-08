Pins equaled wins on Wednesday as OFA opened its Northern Conference Wrestling season hosting defending champion Gouverneur. The Wildcats, who have been the epitomy of reloading rather than rebuilding for decades, won seven matches by pin and three by forfeit in gaining a 60-18 victory. OFA’s points came on a pin by freshman Conner Young at 280 pounds and forfeits received by Kierce Whitney at 118 pounds and Brayden Wall 126 pounds.

“Gouverneur has another strong team. We have a lot of young wrestlers who lost defending sectional champions tonight,” said OFA Coach Bill Mitchell.

