Pins equaled wins on Wednesday as OFA opened its Northern Conference Wrestling season hosting defending champion Gouverneur. The Wildcats, who have been the epitomy of reloading rather than rebuilding for decades, won seven matches by pin and three by forfeit in gaining a 60-18 victory. OFA’s points came on a pin by freshman Conner Young at 280 pounds and forfeits received by Kierce Whitney at 118 pounds and Brayden Wall 126 pounds.
“Gouverneur has another strong team. We have a lot of young wrestlers who lost defending sectional champions tonight,” said OFA Coach Bill Mitchell.
“But it is great to see so many young wrestlers who are going to get better all of the time.”
Gouverneur posted pins with Cyler Baer at 132, Zoe Griffith who placed in the Girls Wrestling Nationals this summer at 138, Turner Sochia at 145, Vincent Thomas at 160, Vandavian Way at 172, Drew Gates at 189 and Gage Cornell at 215. Forfeits were received by Hunter Mashaw (152), Trent Richards at 102 and Paul Minckler at 110.
“We have another good team and we had a couple guys who are still out with COVID symptoms. We will go to our first tournament at the Valley Duals in Tioga this weekend. It should be a very good year” said Gouverneur Coach Joel Baer. Gouverneur 60 - OFA 18
132: Cyler Baer (G) over Ashtyn Amo (O) (Fall 5:07) 138: Zoe Griffith (G) over Jayden Rivers (O) (Fall 1:06) 145: Turner Sochia (G) over Collin Brenno (O) (Fall 2:43) 152: Hunter Mashaw (G) over (O) (For.) 160: Vincent Thomas (G) over James Martin (O) (Fall 0:59) 172: Vandavian Way (G) over Marko Skamperle (O) (Fall 1:07) 189: Drew Gates (G) over Romen Cooksey (O) (Fall 0:53) 215: Gage Cornell (G) over J.C. DeGroat (O) (Fall 0:19) 285: Conner Young (O) over Avery Winters (G) (Fall 1:32) 102: Trent Richards (G) over (O) (For.) 110: Paul Minckler (G) (For.) 118: Kierce Whitney (O)) (For.) 126: Brayden Wall (O) (For.)
