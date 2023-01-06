RUSSELL - Two win-hungry teams showed a high energy appettite on Thursday as Morristown held off a furious fourth quarter comeback by Edwads-Knox to gain a 63-62 thriller for its first NAC West victory.
The Green Rockets (1-4 NAC West) opened a 39-27 halftime lead and carried a 52-43 lead into the fourth quarter but needed two free throws by Kam Tolland with 19.6 seconds remaining to regain the lead and then gained the necessary defensive stop to gain the victory.
Toland finished with six points and eight rebounds and Walker Belisle and Joe Wrobel (8 rebounds, 4 steals) each tallied 16 points in the Rockets’ best offensive balance of the season. Wrobel scored 12 points in the first half and Dominic Perretta buried five 3’s to score 15 points. Terin Rosenbarker tallied two points and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.
Brady Butler (10 points, 6 rebounds) buried two 3-pointers sparking E-K’s fourth quarter comeback which produced a 19-11 scoring advantage. Ethan Stalker led the Cougars (1-4 NAC) with a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double and Kale Geer dropped in 14. Cooper Allen, Dawson Matthews and Caden Kelly followed with 9, 7 and 6 points.
Lisbon 62 - N-N 29: The Golden Knights’ (3-2 NAC West) effort featured 16 points from Connor Flack, 13 from Cooper Rutherford and 10 from AJ Donaldson who all struck for two 3-pointers. Isaiah White netted eight points followed by: Coby Mills (2), Connor Bell (1), Simon Murray (4) and Hayden Vessel (3).
Matt Richards connected for three 3s leading N-N (1-4) with 10 points and Parker Blair tallied six.
