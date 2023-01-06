Canton Girls answer Bulldogs comeback for overtime win

Basketball

RUSSELL - Two win-hungry teams showed a high energy appettite on Thursday as Morristown held off a furious fourth quarter comeback by Edwads-Knox to gain a 63-62 thriller for its first NAC West victory.

The Green Rockets (1-4 NAC West) opened a 39-27 halftime lead and carried a 52-43 lead into the fourth quarter but needed two free throws by Kam Tolland with 19.6 seconds remaining to regain the lead and then gained the necessary defensive stop to gain the victory.

