NAC West Division Girls Softball teams were very busy on Saturday in tournament and nonleague action.
Heuvelton dropped two games to strong opponents at the Mudville Complex in Herkimer where the Bulldogs served as the host team for a tournament.
“A big thanks to our parents. We were the host school for this tournament this year. They did a great job running the show. They support these kids in whatever activity they do.” said Heuvelton Central Assistant Coach Chris Showers.
Edwards-Knox suffered its first loss of the season falling to host Watertown in the Cyclones Booster Club Tourament title game. Hermon-DeKalb lost to Watertown and Belleville-Henderson in the tournament.
In nonleague action Morristown split a doubleheader with Sackets Harbor winning the first game 6-4 and dropping the nightcap 14-13 and Hammond dropped an 11-2 contest to Thousand Islands.
MUDVILLE TOURNAMENT
Bishop Kearney 9 - HCS 6: Bishop Kearney used a four-run fourth inning and a three-run sixth to outscore the Bulldogs. Camella Phelan pitched the win backed by a triple from Ava McNaughton and three singles from Angelina Fallone.
Chasity Johnson and Ali Trathen combined on the mound for Heuvelton and Carley Simmons doubled and singled in a Bulldog offense which also included a triple from Katie Cunningham and doubles from Mava Ford and Lily Spooner. Makayla Ritchie chipped in an RBI.
Keshequa 13 - HCS 1: Aurora Sabin and Libby Benner combined to pitch a two-hitter for Keshequa and also played key roles in the offense. Sabin tripled and Benner stroked three singles along with Kelsey Davis.
Rylin McAllister singled in the lone Heuvelton run and Lily Spooner also singled.
Chasity Johnson and Ali Trathen combined on the mound.
“We knew were playing pretty good teams today. That is why we go to Mudville. The competition is second to none and that is how we get better,” said Heuvelton Assistant Coach Chris Showers.
“Keshequa is one of the better fundamental hitting teams I’ve seen in a long time. They made our pitchers and our defense work and we need that. In the second game we had a lot of kids work hard in the batters box and produced some hits.”
ROCKETS SPLIT
Morristown 6 - Sackets Harbor 4: Eliza Ramsey and Kylie O’Donnell singled in a decisive three-run sixth inning for Morristown. Emma Showers pitched the win and doubled and scored three runs and Karissa Donnelly also doubled. O’Donnell singled twice and Addie Graveline added an RBI.
Sackets Harbor 14 - Morristown 13: The Rockets enjoyed a flying start scoring 10 runs in the first inning and SH answered with eight in the second and pushed across the winning run n the sixth inning.
Natalie Gibbons, Kenden Bistort and Rayne Peterson all singled twice for the Patriots. Eliza Ramsey stroked three singles for Morristown and Karissa Donnelly connected for two singles. Kaley Dulmage, Emilie O’Donnell and Kylie O’Donnell all added singles.
WATERTOWN TOURNAMENT
The host Cyclones won the Watertown Booster Club Tournament with a 20-16 win over Edwards-Knox.
Lily Lottie went 2-for-4 for Edwards-Knox which suffered its first loss of the season.
Watertown (7-3) defeated Hermon-DeKalb, 11-6, to advance to the final and E-K advanced in a 13-3 win over Belleville-Henderson. B-H dropped H-D 9-6 in the consolation game. Amaya Stransky posted three hits for Hermon-DeKalb.
