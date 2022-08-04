FORT COVINGTON — The Salmon River Central School District announced Thursday that it will offer a boys modified football program this coming school year. The school said it is the first time in at least four decades that the district will have its own football team of any kind.
Students in grades 7, 8 and 9 will be eligible to join the team this fall, which will be coached by Andrew Kershner, a second-grade teacher, and James Barnes, a physical education teacher.
“This is an important and exciting addition to our athletic program here at Salmon River Central School District,” said Superintendent of Schools Stanley J. Harper. “We are committed to providing our students with a range of opportunities, both on and off the field.”
In addition, Salmon River will offer a new boys modified wrestling program this coming winter.
