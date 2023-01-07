FORT COVINGTON - Salmon River continued to overwhelm NAC Hockey opponents in Friday night’s game 7-0 victory over OFA.
In a mid-season matchup of undefeated NAC Division II leaders at Tom Cavanaugh Arena, the Shamrocks scored the lone goal of the first period then broke the game open with five more unanswered markers in the middle frame.
Evan Collette struck for the only goal Salmon River would need just 2:14 into the game by knocking home the rebound of a shot by Connor Dishaw, who went on to net two goals of his own as part of the second-period barrage.
body text: Chase Lewis finished with three goals and Rylan Adams added a goal and assist while Kade Cook doled out three helpers. Dylan Johnson and Carter Johnson each fashioned solo assists and Rick Chatland blocked the 25 shots he faced in posting his first shutout of the season.
Ty Jacobs posted 40 saves in the first loss against an NAC opponent for the Blue Devils (7-3, 5-1).
Now 8-0 overall and 6-0 alone atop the NAC Division II standings, the Shamrocks play host to St. Lawrence Central next Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Tom Cavanaugh Arena.
