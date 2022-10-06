FORT COVINGTON — The first of consecutive games for OFA against NAC Central Boys Soccer leaders went to Salmon River as the Shamrocks posted a 3-1 win at home on Wednesday.
The 9-3 Shamrocks climbed to 7-1 in division play and dropped the 5-6 Devils to 3-4.
Evan Collette scored the first goal unassisted in the sixth minute and set up Chris Johnston for the second goal in the 23rd minute.
Johnson set up Chris Lewis for the third goal and OFA’s Alex Mitchell headed home the final goal of the game from Dylan Irvine in the 59th minute capping a strong offensive surge.
OFA goalies Dylan Sovie (3) and Ian Rose (15) combined for 18 saves and Caden Cartier stopped one shot in the SR goal.
