FORT COVINGTON — Entering Wednesday’s game at Salmon River, the OFA Boys Soccer team had not lost a game on the road and had not lost an NAC Central Division since an opening day setback at home to SR.
The Devils had played their way through quarantines to win seven straight division games and entered Wednesday’s game at 7-1 along with Salmon River and in a three-way race in the division race with 8-1-0 Massena.
The gravity of the contest produced outstanding performances by the SR and OFA while Massena was cruising to a 9-0 win over Gouverneur.
Salmon River carried the play on their home turf outshooting OFA 31-15 but with just under six minutes to play the Blue Devils held a 1-0 lead on the strength of Kam Johnson shot which bounced off a defender and rolled into the Shamrocks’ goal with 21 minutes to play.
The Shamrocks (8-1-0) pulled even with 5:58 to play when Evan Collette controlled a corner kick from Kade Cook and buried a shot which OFA (7-2-0) keeper Ryan Warchol deflected but couldn’t keep it from crossing the goal line.
Warchol finished with 18 saves in the game but had to chance for a stop on the eventual game-winner which came with 3:46 to play when Cook netted the rebound of Chase Lewis shot which rattled the goal post.
“Ryan Warchol had a great game in goal and it was a greats soccer game,” said OFA Coach Matt Morley.
“Salmon River played very well”
Salmon River goal Ethan Moulton finished with eight saves.
