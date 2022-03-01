POTSDAM — Salmon River gave OFA one great chance to take the lead in Monday’s Section 10 Division II Hockey Championship game at the Clarkson University Cheel Center.
Then the top-seeded Shamrocks (19-2-1) took control with a three-goal first period, built a 4-0 lead early the third period and cruised to a 5-1 victory, their first sectional title since 2012 and earned the right to host a New York State Tournament game on Saturday.
In the Division I game that followed second-seeded Canton used in the final minute of regulation and with 22 seconds remaining in overtime to edge top-seeded Massena 3-2.
SR DROPS OFA
After OFA keeper Drew Piercey stopped three close range shots in the first five minutes, Shamrock goalie Rick Chatland turned back a Devil forward from point blank range.
Two minutes later, with 8:41 remaining in the period, Ethan Moulton scored from Chase Lewis after the Shamrocks’ forecheck forced a turnover. Four minutes and 38 seconds later Luke Miller controlled the puck near center ice and carried it right to the goal for an unassisted tally.
Just 29 seconds later the lead became 3-0 when Lewis intercepted a breakout pass and set up Moulton for his second shot just under the crossbar.
“This game was just like a lot of the games in the last month of the season. We just came out, jumped on them and took control. And our goaltending was good,” said Salmon River Coach Tim Cook after his team won the rubber game of a split series during the NAC Division II season where both teams won on the road.
“We had a lull in January but made some line changes and just took off.”
The second period featured a great deal of physical play and was kept scoreless by the penalty killing and goaltending of both teams.
Piercey, who was honored after the game as the WMSA Radio NAC Division II Goalie of the Year, made 31 saves on the night while SR’s Chatland finished with 24 stops.
“Drew (Piercey) had a great year and played well again tonight. We just didn’t play well in front of him tonight,” said OFA Coach Jon Frederick.
“But all the credit goes to Salmon River. They came out and jumped on us and squeezed us in in the first period. They really played hard. I thought we might have trouble adjusting to the bigger ice surface but the play was pretty even after the first period.”
The Shamrocks took a 4-0 lead in the third minute of the third period when Miller controlled the puck behind the OFA and set up an unmarked Connor Dishaw directly in front of the net. Evan Collette also assisted on the play.
With 12:00 remaining Chatland made three saves in a wild scramble during an OFA (15-6-1) power play. But the second seeded Devils’ determination finally got the puck behind him with 6:10 remaining on a nice three-way connection where Dylan Irvine converted off passes by Landin McDonald and Jack Mills.
Salmon River closed out the scoring 56 seconds later when Collette scored by nudging the puck over the goaline after Piercey stopped Carter Johnson who had swept in on goal.
“We had a very good season but tonight it was all them. They deserved it.” said Coach Frederick.
NAC D2 AWARDS
In other major Division II awards presented after the game the Coaching Staff of the Year Award went to Salmon River’s Tim Cook and his assistants Peter Durant, Shawn Miller and Hayden Beaulieu. SR’s Luke Miller received the Vern Burrows’ Memorial Sportsmanship Award, Tupper Lake received the Mel Tomalty Sportsmanship Award and Ashton Adams of St. Lawrence Central received the Northcountrysports.net League Scoring Leader Award and the Division II MVP Award. OFA and Salmon River combined for eight spots on the All-NAC Divison 2 selections.
Landin McDonald and Jack Mills of OFA and Rick Chatland of Salmon River made the Second Team along with Dawson Militech of Malone, Rylie Ashley of Norwood-Norfolk and Griffin Shaheen of Tupper Lake.
OFA’s Drew Costello and Salmon River’s Evan Collette, Kade Cook and Evan White made the First Team along with Morgan Fox of the Islanders.
Before the game retired St. Lawrence Central Coach Mickey Locke was honored for his landmark coaching career with the Chuck Dievendorf Lifetime Service Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.