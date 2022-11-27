SARANAC — Saranac Central used 19-point efforts from Sydney Myers and Brennan Ducotte as a spark to down Heuvelton 47-34 in the finals of the Lady Chiefs’ Mugsy Basketball Tournament on Saturday night.
The Chiefs used a 14-7 second quarter advantage as a key to overcome what Heuvelton Coach Rob Powers called “a great effort tonight.”
“I was very impressed with our effort against a a very solid and well-coached team,” said Coach Powers.
“Alli Trathen made All-Tournament with a solid two-day performance, Katie Cunningham was great all over the floor and Ashley Weston had a solid night scoring.”
Weston tallied 10 points to lead a balanced Bulldog scoring effort. Cunningham and Trathen each scored nine points, Raya McGaw added six points and Lakin Martin chipped in two.
HCS will return action on Wednesday and Friday at the Madrid-Waddington Jenna Chamberlain Memorial Tournament.
