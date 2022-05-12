CANTON - Combining for several season bests the Madrid-Waddington Golf team recorded its first two wins of the season on Tuesday and Wednesday in home matches at the Partridge Run Golf and Country Club.
Led by matching rounds of 45 by Drew Harmer and Caleb Hayden the Yellow Jackets posted their first win of the NAC Golf season in a 240-291 decision over Colton-Pierrepont on Tuesday. Kyle Murphy and Grant Hayes followed at 48 and 49 in the Jackets best outing of the season.Parker Bogart 53 and Austin Sullivan came in at 53 and 56.
C-P’s Billy LaPierre captured medalist honors with a round of 42 and Carter Brown tallied a 49.
On Wednesday the Jackets downed Tupper Lake 238-52 with their best team score of the season.
Kyle Murphy and Drew Harmer shared medalist honors at 43 and Caleb Hayden noted a 46, Grant Hayes a 48 and Austin Sullivan a 58. Bauer Callaghan posted a 47 to lead Tupper Lake,
CANTON STAYS UNBEATEN
In a match at the St. Lawrence University Golf and Country Club Canton stayed undefeated with a 219-227 win over Massena where Sam Sieminski posted a medalist 40 followed by John O’Neill 42, Ryan Jones 42, Daniel O’Neill 47, Cayden Cady 48, Tyler Zebedee 48.
Colin Patterson led Massena with a 37.
