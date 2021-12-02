A huge crowd came to welcome OFA Hockey back to the Edgar Newell Memorial Golden Dome rink on Wednesday night and to take part in a tribute to the memory of a former Blue Devil hockey stalwart Mark Morrow.
Morrow, who passed away two months ago, was remembered for the passion he had for the game of hockey especially as a “Blue Devil” in a tribute read before the game with several members of his family and a large contingent of Ogdensburg Minor Hockey players there in uniform.
The current Blue Devils wear a tribute decal on their helmets designed by two of Morrow’s Minor Hockey coaches Bob Jock and Scott Sholette. After breaking through against stalwart SLC goalie Zach Strawser, who stopped 53 shots on the night, in the fifth minute of the second period the Devils cruised to a 6-1 win in their first game in the Golden Dome since the Division II semi-finals of the 2019 Section 10 Tournament.
“We dominated the game and once we kept our sticks on the ice we started to convert some of our rebound chances. We used our depth to wear them down and played very well in the second and third periods,” said OFA Coach Jon Frederick.
“Tyler Sovie got his first varsity goal which was nice and we scored three power play goals.”
The Devils return to the ice on the Friday and Saturday for the 40th annual Brian Wade Jr, Memorial Tournament. OFA meets McQuaid Jesuit of in the first round on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and The Islanders meet Cortland-Homer in the second game Friday.
“We controlled tonight but Friday will be an entirely different game. McQuaid is a very strong program,” said Coach Frederick.
Landin McDonald roofed the rebound of a Caleb Spears shot in the fifth minute of the second period after SLC’s Strawser stopped OFA’s first 28 shots. Chase Jacobs scored the first of his two goals 66 seconds later netting the rebound of a Griffin Wert shot and Drew Costello and Jacobs connected off assists from Sovie, Dylan Irvine and Landin McDonald to up the margin to 4-0 after two periods.
Sovie scored in the third period from McDonald and Holden Woods and Nate Woods netted a pretty wrap-around shot to close out the scoring from Theodore Hewko.
In between Kade Hayes broke Drew Piercey’s shutout bid with a power play goal from Ashton Adams.
Piercey, who made some crips saves to keep the game scoreless in the first period, finished with 22 stops.
Potsdam 12 - Tupper Lake 2: Tyler Berkman scored 10 points, with two goals and eight assists, as Potsdam won its NAC opener. Cooper Grant scored three goals with two assists.
(0) comments
