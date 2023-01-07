MADRID — Flipping the script with a barrage of 3-pointers, Madrid-Waddington put a 17-12 first quarter deficit in the rear view mirror with 20-5 second quarter run and cruised to a 54-39 NAC East win over Brushton-Moira on Friday night.
Jack Bailey and Kaden Kingston both hit two 3-pointers and Troy Saucier tallied his eight points in the turnabout.
Bailey went to hit five 3s in a 19-point effort and Kingston finished with 17 points. Other scoring came from: Tristen Cuthbert (3), Dan Davis (2), Bobby Pemberton (2) and Tanner Smith (3). Saige Sauve led B-M with 16 points.
Gouv 67 - Malone 52: A meeting of NAC Central unbeatens saw the Wildcats gain an impressive win behind 24 points from Raine Rumble and 14 points from Jared Donaldson. Gunvir Johal led Malone with 20 points.
