North schedules
BOYS HOCKEY
Friday: Canton at Malone 6 p.m., OFA at N-N 6:30 p.m., Tupper Lake at Islanders (Clayton) 7 p.m.
Saturday: Ithaca vs. Canton (at Zappia Arena 5:15 p.m.).
SECTION 10 PLAYOFFS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class A
Monday: Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam - Massena vs. Franklin Academy 7:45 p.m.
Class B
Friday (Feb. 24): Potsdam vs Gouverneur in Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam 7:30 p.m.
Class C
Friday (Feb. 24): Tupper Lake vs Canton in Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam - Canton vs. Tupper Lake 4 p.m.
Class D
Saturday: At Potsdam HS - E-K vs. Harrisville 1 p.m., Morristown vs. Chateaugay 2:45 p.m., C-P vs. Lisbon 6 p.m., H-D vs. Heuvelton 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Semifinals at SUNY Potsdam 6 p.m., 7:45 p.m.
Friday (Feb. 24): Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam 5:45 p.m.
Overall
Tuesday (Feb. 28): Semifinals at SUNY Potsdam 6 p.m., 8:15 p.m.
Friday (March 3): Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam 7:45 p.m.
(All-NAC awards presented between semifinal games)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class A
Monday: Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam - Massena vs. Franklin Academy 6 p.m.
Class B
Saturday (Feb. 25): Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam - OFA vs Gouverneur 2:45 p.m.
Class C
Friday: SLC at M-W 6 p.m., winner N-N at Canton 6 p.m.
Saturday (Feb. 25): Championship game at SUNY Potsdam 4:30 p.m.
Class D
Sunday: At SUNY Canton - Heuvelton vs. SRF 1 p.m., Lisbon vs. Chateaugay 2:45 p.m., H-D vs. E-K 6 p.m., Harrisville vs. Hammond 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday (Feb. 22): Semifinals at SUNY Potsdam 6 p.m., 7:45 p.m.
Saturday (Feb. 25): Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam 1 p.m.
Overall
Wednesday (March 1): Semifinals at SUNY Potsdam 6 p.m., 8:15 p.m.
Friday (March 3): Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam 6 p.m.
(All-NAC awards presented between semifinal games)
BOYS HOCKEY
Division I
Wednesday (Feb. 22): First round game at higher seed.
Monday (Feb. 27): Championship Game at Clarkson 5 p.m.
Division II
Tuesday: First round games at higher seeds.
Thursday (Feb. 23): Semifinals at higher seeds.
Monday (Feb. 27): Championship Game at Clarkson 8 p.m.
