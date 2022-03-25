Seven players scored eight points or more as the Red Wave outscored the Blue Streak 91-74 in the Boys Senior Game to cap the Section 10/Jules of Life Foundation Senior Games and Basketball Challenge at SUNY Canton on Tuesday night.
Caden Storie of Gouverneur buried four of his team’s 15 3-pointers scoring a game-high 20 points for the Wave which broke out to an early lead and was never headed in the finale of a successful Section 10 Boys and Girls Basketball season.
“It was a nice way to end the season. Everyone seemed to have a lot of fun,” said Section 10 Boys Basketball Chairman Bill Merna of Ogdensburg.
The evening opened with the Girls Senior Game where the Red Racers outscored the Blue Bombers 73-57 where Heuvelton’s Bella Doyle led a balanced winning offense with 14 points.
In between games Franklin County swept the 3-Point Shooting contest with Evan Miller of Malone and Emma Russell of Brushton-Moira. Miller prevailed in the 3-Ball Champions Shootout.
The Slam Dunk Shootout saw Malone’s Evan Dumas use a reverse two-handed slam to prevail over Hammond’s Logan Jones by just one point.
The event is co-hosted by Section 10 and Jules of Life Foundation which was founded in May of 2009 by Carmen and Blake Gendebien of Lisbon with a mission to help children with childhood cancer in St. Lawrence County and around the world through outreach programs, inspirational events, financial support and research.
In the Boys Senior Game Storie’s 20 points was followed by Harrisville’s Will Taylor, who spent most of his career operating beyond the arch, hitting six 3’s in an 18-point effort and Canton’s Chris Downs Jr. converting inside and outside with equal efficiency netting 17.
Lisbon’s Storm Walker and Malone’s Evan Miller each scored 10 points and Sam Roiger of Canton and Jacob Morgan of Madrid-Waddington each added eight.
Tucker Kelly of Harrisville and Kale Harper of Edwards-Knox dropped in 14 and 10 points to lead Blue Streak followed by Aaron Woodcock of Morristown and Evan Dumas of Malone with nine and Jacob Spencer of Hermon-DeKalb and Jonah Longshore of Canton with eight. Rounding out the scoring were: Drew Harmer of M-W (6), Dylan Wood of E-K (4), Lawson Snell of Parishville-Hopkinton (2) and Eli Kulzer of Tupper Lake (4).
In the Senior Girls game Heuvelton’s Doyle led a well-balanced winning offense which also featured 12 points from Massena’s Torie Jacobs and Salmon River’s Lauren Martin with 12 and Issy Vaccaro of Colton-Pierrepont with 11. Tori Salisbury of Gouverneur and Emma Russell of Brushton-Moira each finished at seven and Lily LaMere of Madrid-Waddington and Sierra Besaw of Gouverneur with five apiece.
Raelin Burns of Gouverneur scored 13 of her 15 points in the first half leading the Lady Bombers who received nine points from Kate Davis of Potsdam, seven points from another Gouverneur Wildcat in Lexi Devlin and five from KJ Bellmore of Norwood-Norfolk. Other scoring came from: Maddie Hoy of Canton (4), Dakota Mouthorp of Heuvelton (2), Laney Tiernan of M-W (2).
