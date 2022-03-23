CANTON — The Section 10 Boys/Girls Basketball Tournament enjoyed an outstanding return to normal operations and on March 22 the Jules of Life All-Star Basketball Challenge will continue its tradition as the cap to the NAC/Section 10 basketball season.
The event, set at SUNY Canton, is co-hosted by Section 10 and Jules of Life Foundation which was founded in May of 2009 by Carmen and Blake Gendebien of Lisbon with a mission to help children with childhood cancer in St. Lawrence County and around the world through outreach programs, inspirational events, financial support and research.
The All-Star Basketball Challenge features an All-Star Senior Girls Game starting at 5 p.m. followed by a Boys Game at 7 p.m. plus a 3-Point Shooting Contest and a Slam Dunk Contest.
“These have been highly competitive games for the past 30 years. It will showcase the best Section 10 has to offer for the 2021-22 season. This will be a unique opportunity for many of the players to play with rather than against players they have competed against during their varsity careers,” said a spokesperson for the Section 10 Basketball Committee.
“The North Country Basketball Communities look forward to this annual night of basketball. We invite you to come and join in the fun while helping children and need, one event at a time”.
Funds raised at the challenge will go to families to aid with the expense which families encounter in supporting a youngster afflicted with cancer which is the number one killer. The foundation also provides emotional support and information to families.
“Our vision is to grow and strengthen local support for these children in need by showcasing talent, philanthropic excellence and general acts of kindness,” said a spokesperson for the Jules of Life Foundation.
“We care committed not only to raise funds to help children in need but to instill courage, self esteem and good will along the way. We hope that people will join us fighting this disease and helping our children in need. To see a children struggle with an incurable disease is the most devastating and heartbreaking thing anyone, especially a parent, can live through.”
For more information on the foundation check www.Julesof Life.com.
