MASSENA - OFA’s young cross country runners enjoyed their seasons-best finishes in a meet at Massena which also included Potsdam.
In soccer action both the OFA Boys and Girls suffered shutout losses in their Central Division finales.
In the Varsity Girls race Emma Murray (27:18.77) and Kendall Honeywell (27:19.68) placed third and fourth in a field headed by Adellae DiMarco of Potsdam in 24:47.59.
In the Varsity Boys Race Jaxton Skelly (24:27.80) and Brody Brenno (27:02.24) ran 10th and 11th. Andrew David set the place in 20:11.1 and Nick Young of Potsdam took second in 20:17.95
In the Modified Boys race Carson Murray took third in 11:01.52, Payden Merz took eighth in 12:19.79 and Tiernan Tyo placed 12th in 14:50.60.
BOYS SOCCER
Massena 5 - OFA 0: Payton Puente made five saves and Colin Patterson added four as the Red Raiders shut out OFA (7-9, 5-7) the Central Division finale for both teams in Massena. The Raiders gained a season sweep following up a 4-3 win at OFA.
Salvatore Perretta scored two goals for Massena (12-4, 10-2). Jacob Smutz, Bayley Rochefort and Chris Marasco also scored for the Red Raiders who finished in a three-way tie for the division title.
Canton 2 - SR 1: Ethan Francey scored in the 66th minute to give Canton a win over Salmon River and a share of the three-way tie for the title.
The win moved Canton (12-3-1 overall, 10-2 division) into a three-way tie for the regular-season title with the Shamrocks (12-4, 10-2) and Massena (12-4, 10-2).
Garrett Palmer scored the first goal for Canton in the sixth minute and Kade Cook scored off a pass from Carsten Mitchell in the 54th minute.
Potsdam 2 - Gouverneur 0: Alden DiMarco finished with six saves as the Sandstoners shut out Gouverneur (0-15, 0-11) in a Central Division game in Potsdam. Tyler Berkman and Tanner Race scored for the Sandstoners (5-11, 5-7).
GIRLS SOCCER
Potsdam 2 - OFA 0: Reversing a loss at OFA the Sandstoners (6-7 Central) prevailed in another well contested game where Maria Fields stopped two saves in a shutout and Olivia Merrill handled five saves for OFA (4-9). Selma Hymene scored first Stoner goal from Rose Havens and Emma Brosell netted second unassisted.
