Women’s Athletics at all levels all over the country are currently celebrating the 50th anniversary of the landmark Title IX legslation passed by the United States Congress which opened all athletic facilities for equal treatment for women. Preventing gender inequality in all facets of life was also part of the legislation which spurred Women’s Rights and the development of women in leadership positions in all aspects of lifer.
Section 10 is celebrating Title IX and its on-going effects on Wednesday at SUNY Potsdam when the Section 10 Class A, B, C and D Girls Basketball champions meet for a berth in Friday’s Overall Section 10 Championship Game.
Section 10 Athletic Director Carl Normandin and the administrators of Section 10 Schools will present members of the Section 10 Girls Basketball Championship teams will special t-shirts and honor the efforts of the coaches and athletic directors who carried out the mandates of Title IX which saw the founding of girls sports programs at all schools in Section 10.
“The Northern Athletic Conference/Section 10 salutes the tireless efforts of many local pioneers in the areas of athletic administration, coaching, officiating and volunteerism. I believe we have some of those pioneers in attendance tonight” said Normandin.
“Names like Harriet and Don Beggs, Stephanie Putney, Martha Slack, Penny Sharrow, Beth Griffin, Dr. Diane Para, Rose Broncetti, Jan Reetz, Patti Baldwin, Adrienne Smith, Louise Saunders, Amber Wilcox, Irene Ladouceur, Mary Aracdi and Gail Mattraw come to mind just to name a few.”
And Girls Sports in Section 10, like other areas of the country, plan to keep pushing forward and competing at the highest level.
“We can look ahead and thank those that have gotten us to this juncture in the history of Women Sports. May the next 50 years of progress be as ambitious as the past 50,” said Normandin.
The first Section 10 Girls Basketball Tournament was staged in 1975 and Penny Sharrow guided OFA to the first two Overall Championships and a fourth Blue Devil title in 1978. In between Don Carrier led Canton to title in 1977. Sharrow developed a fourth Overall Championship team in 1980.
In 1979 the Girls and Boys Tournaments went to four classes Class A, B, C and D with the onset of regional and state championship play.
