Senior pitchers tossed complete game victories as Lisbon Central moved within one game of a perfect 10-0 NAC West season and Heuvelton swept a mixed doubleheader to finish at 7-3 and clinch a second place finish.
Lisbon will complete its season against Hermon-DeKalb on Friday.
Lisbon downed Edwards-Knox 8-2 behind Griffin Walker and Heuvelton trimmed E-K 7-4 behind Jed Crayford and then dropped Harrisville 20-5 with Adam Calton going the distance. Crayford and Calton have been a varsity battery mates for five years and were honored in a Senior Ceremony along with Zach Ashlaw, Lance Milsap and exchange student Alex Lange.
In one other NAC West game Hermon-DeKalb outscored Morristown 10-8.
Lisbon 8 - E-K 2: Griffin Walker allowed no earned runs and just three hits as the Golden Knights clinched sole control of a second straight NAC West Championship. Walker also drove in two runs in the winning offense which was led by Ben LaRock continuing his season-long hitting tear ripping three singles and a double and driving in three runs.
Lucas Gravlin and Cooper Rutherford singled twice and JJ Williams and Matt Bleau added singles. Cooper MacKay, starting pitcher JJ Lottie and Jacob Morrill all singled for E-K.
H-D 10 - Morristown 8: Gavin Walwrath, Andrew Matthews and Connor Clifford and Aiden Geer all scored two runs for H-D and Caleb Murcray and Chris Guarino each added one.
Cooper Bennett scored three times for MCS, Aaron Woodcock scored twice and Macaulay Ritchie and Joe Wroble each tallied one run.
Heuvelton 7- E-K 4: The Bulldogs scored two runs in the sixth inning and added one in the seventh to earn a win over the Cougars. Brandon Pray stroked three singles to lead the offense which included singles by Jakob Ladouceur, Adam Calton, Milsap and Nate Mashaw.
Josh Ellis, Jacob Morrill and Aiden Geer and countered with two singles for the Cougars.
Heuvelton 20 - Harrisville 5: The Pirates plated their first three runners of the game but the Bulldogs countered with eight runs in the bottom of the first inning and were never headed. Adam Calton cruised to the pitching win and scored four times. Lucas Thornhill drove in four runs with two singles and Nate Mashaw also singled twice.
Brandon Pray singled three times and chipping in one single were: Jakob Ladouceur, Lance Milsap and Calton.
Joe Sheppard stroked a single and a double to spark the Pirates. Avery Charlton singled twice and Nolan and Tanner Sullivan added singles.
