Hammond has hung tough in the NAC West Softball despite dealing with three starters dealing with COVID-19 quarantine.
On Saturday the injury bug hit the Red Devils as they faced two Frontier League teams in a tournament at the Mudville Complex in Herkimer. The Devils downed Copenhagen 12-4 and were shaded South Jefferson 6-4 in the second game.
In nonleague action Lisbon downed Salmon River 28-13 and Gouverneur used two late rallies to sweep Indian River 6-4, 4-3.
Hammond 12 - Copenhagen 4: Sydnee Tanner spun a two-hitter and Lily Towne tripled and singled to lead the offense which also included two singles by Alyvia Crosby and singles by Zoey Cunningham, Hannah Belknap, Brooklyn Arquitt and Mikayla Jones.
South Jeff 6 - Hammond 4: SJ capitalized on two errors to score four runs in the top of the sixth inning. Lily Towne, Landree Kenyon, Hannah Belknap and Zoey Cunningham all singled for Hammond
Lisbon 28 - Salmon River 13: The Golden Knights continued to produce prolific hitting efforts in Saturday’s nonleague game where Gabby Richardson pitched the victory. Gabby Taylor led the offensive support with four singles and Addison VanTassel, Jaylin Massia and Leah Warren all stroked two. Skidders stroked three singles for SR and Arquette and Henhawk both doubled and singled.
Gouv 6,4 - IR 4,3: The Wildcats gained two come-from-behind wins in a nonleague doubleheader. Raelyn Burns pitched a four-hitter in the first five inning game and Lia Canell (2-3 double) capped a three run top of the fifth inning driving in the go-ahead run with a single. Katelyn Clancy also stroked singles for the Wildcats and Call went 2-3 for for the Warriors.
Peyton Mussaw capped a 3-3 day at the plate by singling home the winning run in a two-run bottom of the fifth inning. Mussaw also pitched a complete game five-hitter. Raelyn Burns and Jenika Richards singled twice for Gouvereur and Elizabeth Riutta tripled. Adrian LaMora singled and doubled for Indian River.
