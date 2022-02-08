FORT COVINGTON — When Salmon River defeated OFA last week, 4-2, the Shamocks earned the right to direct the NAC Division II Hockey race through their home rink in Fort Covington.
OFA travelled to the Franklin County ice fortess on Saturday and gained a 2-1 win over Salmon River (10-2-0 20 points, 12-2-2) to restructure the race which features three state ranked teams in Salmon River (no. 5), 8-2-0- 16 points Malone (number seven) and number eight OFA.
OFA (9-2-1 17 points, 11-4-1) will host Malone on Wednesday after blanking Norwood-Norfolk 5-0 on Monday.
OFA Coach John Frederick called his Blue Devils “Road Warriors” after they blanked Salmon River for the final 43:30 of the game and came from behind with a pair of power pay goals.
Evan Collette of SR opened the scoring from Carter Thomas 1:30 into the game and the Devils rallied with power play goals in the first and second periods and then rode 15 third period saves by senior goalie Drew Piercey to the victory.
There were no penalties in the scoreless final period where Piercey finished with 36 saves and SR keeper Rich Chatland finished with seven of his 31 stops which featured 16 in the second period.
Jack Mills figured in both OFA goals.
He tied the score at 7:18 of the first period from Landin McDonald and Dylan Irvine and Nate Woods netted the eventual game-winner at 8:37 of the second off an assist from Mills.
“We grinded out a tough road win. We started slow and the picked it up a notch in the second period. It was a great team effort,” said OFA Coach John Frederick.
DEVILS BLANK N-N
Drew Piercey fielded 15 shots in the third period to secure a 31-save shutout on Monday where the Icemen’s duo of Caleb Averill (16) and Graham Hill (23) combined to stop 39 shots.
“We knew it was going to tough playing on Monday after a great win over Salmon River on Saturday. We played too sloppy and had some guys banged up. Some young guys stepped up and other guys played different positions whereever we needed them,” said OFA Coach Jon Frederick.
“It was nice that Drew Piercey got a shutout tonight. He has gotten better and better throughout the season.”
Holden Woods sparked the offense with the first two goals of the game. Drew Costello set up the only goal of the first period and Cooper Garvey assisted on Woods’ second tally which started a three-goal second period.
Jack Mils and Dylan Irvine scored power play goals and Tegan Frederick closed out the second period scoring. Costello finished with two assists and Woods, Kaleb Spears and Mills also passed out assists.
“It was a good win to set up Wednesday’s game with Malone. I think Norwood,-Norfolk had some guys out but they played hard,” said Coach Frederick.
DEVILS BEST CANTON
OFA 7 - Canton 2: Seven different players scored goals and 11 players produced points to back a solid 26-save effort by Drew Piercey who blanked the Bears until Rhett Palmer and Brad Frank scored in the final five minutes of the game.
Hayden Todd stopped 18 shots in the first period and went to a 48-save effort in the Canton goal.
“It was a good team effort. We got production from all three lines and everyone on defense. Both teams played physical and we got the two points to keep pace in the league standings,” said OFA Coach Jon Frederick.
The Devils struck for two goals in the first period and methodically pulled away.
Landin McDonald, Dylan Irvine, Holden Woods, Tegan Frederick and Drew Costello all delivered one goal and one assist and Gabe Clark and Cam Griffith netted goals. Jack Mills passed out two assists and Tyler Sovie, Alexander Hewko and Trent Lovely also assisted on goals.
Jonner McLear and Brad Frank scored goals for Canton with Grant Palmer and Rhett Palmer passing out assists.
