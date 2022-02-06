FORT COVINGTON — When Salmon River defeated OFA last week, 4-2, the Shamocks earned the right to direct the NAC Division II Hockey race through their home rink in Fort Covington.
OFA (8-2-1 17 points, 10-4-1) travelled to the Franklin County ice fortess on Saturday and gained a 2-1 win over Salmon River (10-2-0 20 points, 12-2-2) to restructure the race which features three state ranked teams in Salmon River (no. 5), 8-2-0- 16 points Malone (number seven) and number eight OFA.
OFA will host Malone on Wednesday after entertaining Norwood-Norfolk, which lost a 4-0 decision to Canton on Saturday, on Monday.
OFA Coach John Frederick called his Blue Devils “Road Warriors” after they blanked Salmon River for the final 43:30 of the game and came from behind with a pair of power pay goals.
Evan Collette of SR opened the scoring from Carter Thomas 1:30 into the game and the Devils rallied with power play goals in the first and second periods and then rode 15 third period saves by senior goalie Drew Piercey to the victory.
There were no penalties in the scoreless final period where Piercey finished with 36 saves and SR keeper Rich Chatland finished with seven of his 31 stops which featured 16 in the second period.
Jack Mills figured in both OFA goals.
He tied the score at 7:18 of the first period from Landin McDonald and Dylan Irvine and Nate Woods netted the eventual game-winner at 8:37 of the second off an assist from Mills.
“We grinded out a tough road win. We started slow and the picked it up a notch in the second period. It was a great team effort,” said OFA Coach John Frederick.
