True Blue and Blue on Blue.
That would describe the late Bobby Fennessy who was known for the passion and tenacity he showed as an OFA athlete and then as an all-out and all-of-the time supporter for all Blue Devil teams when his children became high school athletes.
He became known as the “OFA Blue Man” for wearing a blue body sleeve to games all over the north country and beyond. He passed away last week at age 61 after fighting cancer with the same unabashed energy and effort he showed digging in, in the trenches, in football and going into the corners in hockey.
His memory was honored before the game which was originally scheduled for Friday.
The Blue Devils (10-3-1) then went out and played the way he lived to gain a vital 7-1-0 win over Malone (9-3-1), rebound from a 5-3 loss to St. Lawrence Central on Friday and stay alive in the race for first or in second place in the NAC Division II currently headed by 11-2-0 Salmon. The first and second place teams secure the potential for home ice for the Section 10 quarter-finals and semi-finals.
OFA will complete its regular season travelling to Division I opponent Potsdam on Wednesday. SR plays Canton on Wednesday and finishes league play against Malone on Thursday and Malone closes with games against St. Lawrence Central Wednesday, SR on Thursday and Tupper Lake on Saturday.
“He (Bobby Fennessy) was definitely on our minds tonight and part of our motivation. Everyone was really focused tonight. We had to win tonight if we wanted to take second place,” said OFA Co-Captain Drew Costello who scored once and assisted on a goal and was one of 10 players to pick up a point.
“Everyone worked very hard and we beat a good team.”
The Devils opened a 3-0 lead and scored three power play goals with two in a three-goal third period where the Devils outshot the Huskies 18-6.
Dylan Irvine scored a pair of power play goals in the third period where the Devils scored twice in the final five minutes by forcing deep turnovers on Huskie break-out attempts.
“We were very disciplined tonight and Malone was undisciplined I thought. We really turned things around from our loss at St. Lawrence on Friday,” said OFA Coach John Frederick.
“We got goals again from all over our lines and from our defensemen.”
Defenseman Landin McDonald, who rushed the puck with speed and creativity throughout the game, opened scoring unassisted at 9:03 of the first period taking a hard shot from the point which was deflected in a maze of players and dropped over the shoulder of Huskie goalie Jeremiah Scarf (41 saves).
Holden Woods came through from close range with just 19 seconds remaining in the opening period when he one-timed a shot off assists from Tyler Sovie and Cooper Garvey.
Costello scored OFA’s first power play goal from McDonald and Garvey at 3:40 of the second period and the Huskies delivered the only shot to elude OFA goalie Drew Piercey 38 seconds later when Brock Spaulding swept home a 2-on-1 pass from Dawson Miletich.
After providing a crucial 13 saves in the first period Piercey handled six shots in second and third periods to finish with 25 saves. The Devils used their speed to pressure the Huskies’ goal and as a deterent against their dangerous capabilities in transition.
“Drew Piercey was very solid again tonight and came up big in the first period when the shots were even,” said OFA Associate Coach Matt Morley.
Garvey figured on a third straight goal to start the OFA pull-away when he scored from Holden Woods and Derek Barr at 7:58 of the middle period.
In the third period Irvine sandwiched power play goals around a Jack Mills tally from Chase Jacobs. Tegan Frederick assisted on both power play goals and Mills and Costello also figured in the man-up setups.
“In a way I think it might have been a good thing to get that loss to St. Lawrence Central out of the play. It made us realize that we have to be focused all of the time and was a great way to head toward the playoffs,” said Co-Captain Holden Woods.
“The big thing we have is three lines that are all about the same. We all skate hard and look to get shots from all over and the get after the rebounds.”
SLC REVERSES DEVILS
BRASHER FALLS — St. Lawrence Central pulled off a major reversal over OFA and created a major revision to the NAC Division II hockey race on Feb. 11.
The Larries (8-6-0) continued their emergence after a slow start to the season by scoring a 5-3 win which dropped OFA to 9-3-1 in the standings and three points behind 11-2-0 Salmon River which downed Norwood-Norfolk 4-2 on Feb. 11.
The Larries carried a 2-1 lead into the second period and went ahead 3-1 before countering a two-goal outburst by the Blue Devils with the final two goals of the game.
OFA notched the opening goal just 1:34 into the game when Camden Griffith converted off an assist from Nathan Woods but SLC pulled even three minutes later on a goal by Connor Provost off an assist from Charlie Dow then took its first lead with 1:27 remaining in the first period when Andrew LaMora finished off a play set up by Kade Hayes.
Gabe Hornung pushed the Larries lead to two goals at 4:29 of the second period by knocking home the rebound of a shot by LaMora. Cooper Garvey got the momentum swinging back toward the OFA bench at the 8:22 mark with a power play goal assisted by Tyler Sovie. Connor Brown then tied the game with a shorthanded goal set up by Garvey less than two minutes later.
Hornung put SLC back on top to stay with another rebound goal at the 15:13 mark with LaMora drawing the assist. Ashton Adams iced the win with an unassisted empty-net goal in the closing minute.
Avery Zenger turned aside 27 shots in the winning effort while Drew Piercey posted 17 saves for the Blue Devils.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.