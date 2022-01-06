OFA student athlete Katherine Smith scored the only goals of the game as Canton blanked Potsdam 2-0 in NAC Girls Hockey action on Wednesday.
Smith scored goals in the first and second period for the Lady Bears (3-3, 2-1) and Myrah Bullock made 19 saves in the shutout over the Sandstoners (4-5-1, 1-2).
In Boys Hockey the Massena at OFA game was postponed while Malone downed Potsdam 9-2 and Salmon River downed St. Lawrence Central 6-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.