OFA claimed a 17-8 break-through win over Gouverneur in NAC Central Softball and fell victim to a late innings rally by Salmon River, 11-4 in NAC Central Baseball.
But both teams continued a definite upswing heading toward their respective Section 10 Class B Tournaments.
The OFA Girls (3-8) host Salmon River in their Central Division finale today at 9:30 a.m. and then travel back to Gouverneur on Monday for the Class B semi-finals. Top seeded Canton will host Salmon River on Monday after playing Massena on Saturday.
On Friday the Bears blanked Malone 15-0 behind a five-inning perfect game by Ava Hoy.
In Baseball OFA (3-8) visits Canton today at noon and then hosts Potsdam in the Section 10 4 vs 5 seed game on Monday looking to advance into rematch with top seeded Central Division champion Salmon River.
SOFTBALL
The Lady Blue Devils put their most complete game of the season together to outscore the 6-6 Wildcats.
Bailey Friot pitched a complete game and went 3-5 at the plate with three RBIs while Katherine Smith led the 20-hit offense going 5-5 with four RBIs and Katherine Barkley ripped a single and two doubles to drive in three runs..
“This was a much needed win. I felt wed have been a little snake bitten this year and today we got some breaks. Katherine Smith was fantastic at the plate and on the bases today. Katherine Barkley also hit the ball very well and Abby Raven played great defensively,” said OFA Coach Mark Henry.
“Bailey Friot continued to pound the strike zone like she has done all year and we had some timely hits today.”
Other hitting contributions came from: Zoey Williams with a single and a double, Paige Pinkerton with two singles, Abby Raven with a single, Brooke Barr with a single and a double, Myah Myers with two singles and Delia Hooper with a single.
Peyton Mussaw and Katelyn Clancy each stroked three singles for Gouverneur and Raelin Burns and Elizabeth Riutta added two singles. Jenika Richards doubled and Lia Canell singled.
HOY PERFECT
MALONE — Canton’s Ava Hoy threw a five-inning perfect game to lead the Golden Bears to a 16-0 win over Malone in an NAC Central Division softball game Friday.
Hoy struck out nine, including the first six, and did not allow a batted ball to go past the pitcher’s circle.
Olivia Sero led the offense for Canton (16-0 overall, 11-0 league) with three hits. Sydnee Francis lined two hits and stole two bases. Lucy DeCoteau and Courtney Peters both added two hits.
BASEBALL
OFA forced Salmon River to come from behind to clinch the NAC Central title at 11-1 taking a 4-3 lead into the sixth inning.
The Shamrocks took advantage a defensive lapse by Devils to score five runs in the sixth inning and three in the seventh as Caiden Cartier closed out the win with an eight strikeout performance.
OFA hurler Seth Sholette also struck out eight and blanked SR in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings.
“Seth threw well and we played a great five innings but we just made too many errors in the last two innings,” said OFA Coach Larry Mehaffy.
“But this game after beating Gouverneur showed that we are getting better.”
Kade Cook, Rick Chatland and Luke Miller and stroked two singles for the Shamrocks and Cartier, Chase Lewis, Jarred Rollngs and Bronson Bero all came through with one hit.
Sholette doubled and singled for OFA which scored two runs in first and four innings. Alex Mitchell singled twice and Ryan Mitchell, Aaron Ellis, Dylan Sovie and Ryan Warchol singled.
Before the game Coach Mehaffy honored seniors David Denner, Ryan Warchol, Aaron Ellis and Gannon Kelly and their parents.
