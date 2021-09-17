Following Thursday’s 1-0 win over an OFA Boys Soccer team hosting its NAC Central Division season opener Salmon River Coach Tim Cook said “we will be around, we have a good team” in reference to the division race.
OFA Coach Matt Morley concurred and felt that his Blue Devils were also on course to develop into a factor in the division.
“We knew that they (Salmon River) would be a big challenge for us and they were. But we did a lot of good things and we executed the things that we have been working on in practice. We are definitely better” said Coach Morley who will have his team at home on Saturday at 11 a.m. to host Malone.
“We definitely had some good scoring chances. Especially in the final minutes when we moved some things around and pressed people up looking for that tying goal.”
The Devils’ late push extended right to the final seconds when goaltender Luke Miller made a save in heavy traffic in front of the net. The defense also aided in the comeback efforts as stopper Dylan Irvine made a series of upfield runs and sweeper Aiden LaFlair advanced on a set play off a corner kick and narrowly missed wide on a shot inside the 10 yardline.
Miller finished with 11 saves and made a goal by Rick Chatland with 4:02 remaining in the game stand as the lone scoring. Chatland converted off a direct kick by Evan Collette.
“Their goalie made some big saves and we had some chances they we just didn’t covert. We don’t have a big scorer right now. We are looking to score by committee and the guys that we are looking to for scoring are getting better all the time,” said Coach Morley.
“Gunnar McLellan had some nices early in the first half.”
In other NAC Boys soccer action on Friday it was Colton-Pierrepont 5 - Brushton-Moira 0, Parishville-Hopkinton 3 - Norwood-Norfolk 0, St. Lawrence Central 6- St. Regis Falls 3, Canton 3 - Malone 1 and Massena 6 - Gouverneur 0. In one girls game St. Lawrence Central downed St. Regis Falls 0.
OFA WINS IN VBALL
In Volleyball at OFA on Thursday the Blue Devils downed Clifton-Fine 3-2.
