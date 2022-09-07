FORT COVINGTON - In an NAC Central Division Girls Soccer game on Tuesday, Salmon River notched a 2-0 victory against visiting OFA. In other games Potsdam needed double overtime to defeat Malone 1-0, Canton edged Gouverneur 2-1 in overtime and Massena shut out Norwood-Norfolk 7-0.
Salmon River 2, OFA 0: Salmon River’s Lindsey Durant scored twice as the Lady Shamrocks rode a fast start on offense and a staunch finish on defense. Durant netted an unassisted marker with 32 minutes remaining in the first half, then early in the second half, converted a pass from Ryanne LaFrance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.