Salmon River opened its NAC Boys Soccer season and junior Kyden Burns attackman played his first varsity game as the Shamrocks visited OFA on Thursday.
Both enjoyed fast starts as the Shamrocks dominated the second half and pulled award from a 5-3 halftime lead to secure a 13-5 win under a steady downpour.
Showing the potential to become the latest in a long line of Salmon River snipers, Burns (4-1) scored the Shamrocks’ first four goals, sniped a fifth tally early in the second half and scored five goals on six shots as Salmon River dropped OFA to 1-2.
“(Kyden Burns) is just a first year player but like most of our guys he has played a lot of box lacrosse and plays in the summer,” said SR Coach Coach Jimbo Barnes.
“The conditions were tough today with the rain. But it wasn’t too bad because it wasn’t cold. We have a lot of guys who really can shoot the ball.”
Hawi Francis is one of those guys and he scored three goals with one assist and Kade Herne passed out three assists. Alexander Delorme, Clayton Cree (1 assist), Ethan Seymour, Logan Thompson, Warren Oakes (1 assist) and Andyn Bero (1 assist) all scored single goals for the Shamrocks.
Drew Costello and Dylan Irvine each scored two goals for OFA, Chase Jacobs tallied a single goal and Tegan Frederick passed out an assist.
“We were prepared for all the things they do with their high flying offense and ball movement,” said OFA Coach Andrew Roddy.
“We played right with them in the first half but everything just fell apart in the second half. Penalties hurt us, you just can’t give a team like Salmon River man ups.”
SR goalies Sakaronhiotarell Thompson and Xavier Delomore combined on 12 saves in the SR goal but were called upon to make only two stops in the second half. OFA’s Alex Worden finished with 10 saves.
OFA returns to action on Saturday visiting Canton which downed Massena 14-3 on Saturday and the other game of the day saw Plattsburgh High best Potsdam 7-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.