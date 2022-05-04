Two undefeated Salmon River teams controlled matchups with the OFA Boys and Girls lacrosse teams and the Heuvelton Girls broke through for their second win of the season in Tuesday’s Northern Conference action.
In boys lacrosse action Salmon River stopped a five-game winning streak by the Blue Devils in a 14-6 decision. In girls action Heuvelton shaded Lake Placid-Saranac Lake 10-8 and SR raced away to a 28-2 win at OFA in a steady rain.
GIRLS LACROSSE
The dazzling passing and shooting of the Salmon River Girls produced 11 points in the first six minutes of game. The Lady Shamrocks, who feature several collegiate prospects, received six goals and two assists from Tallis Tarbell, four goals and one assist from Ariyah LaFrance, two goals and four assists from Joryan Adams and two goals and 12 assists from Jianna Lazore.
OFA carried their cause to the finish and scored twice in the final two minutes. Maddie Miller scored unassisted and Abby Guasconi converted from Ella O’Neil.
Lily Monroe hung tough in making four saves in the face of a barrage of 32 shots on goal.
Heuvelton 10 - LP-SL 8: Saige Blevins and Raya McGaw combined to score four and three goals for the Lady Bulldogs and Ashleigh Calton netted two shots. Ava Murphy netted a solo goal and Alivia Bean stopped five shots in goal.
The game was tied 6-6 at the half
BOYS LACROSSE
Kade Herne delivered four goals and three assists and Kyle Burns came through with five goals and two assists as the “Special K” attack combination led Salmon River to a home win over the Blue Devils.
Chase Jacobs forged a four-goal effort for OFA and Tegan Frederick scored one goal and set up four others. Dylan Irvine passed out an assist and Theodore Hewko added a solo goal to back Alex Worden who stopped six shots in goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.