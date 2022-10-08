State ranked Canton (No. 8 Class C) exploited its matchup options to the fullest to blank OFA 3-0 in NAC Central Division Boys Soccer action on Friday night.

“Canton is one of the really good teams in our section with a lot strong veteran players. We have trouble matching up Canton, Salmon River and Massena because we are pretty young with five sophomores. They are all getting better but we just don’t have a lot of big guys,” said OFA Coach Matt Morley after Canton matched Massena at 7-1 atop the division standings.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.