State ranked Canton (No. 8 Class C) exploited its matchup options to the fullest to blank OFA 3-0 in NAC Central Division Boys Soccer action on Friday night.
“Canton is one of the really good teams in our section with a lot strong veteran players. We have trouble matching up Canton, Salmon River and Massena because we are pretty young with five sophomores. They are all getting better but we just don’t have a lot of big guys,” said OFA Coach Matt Morley after Canton matched Massena at 7-1 atop the division standings.
“We did a lot of good things and we have some players who are explosive but Alex Mitchell is about the only player we have who can get up and win headballs. Their third goal was a great example. Our defender was right there but their guy just went over him and headed the ball into the net.”
Ian Francey scored a pair of unassisted first half goals converting from in close in the 12th and 19th minute. Nelson Vincent-Fuse headed home a cross from Owen Hall to score the third goal in the 31st minute of the second half.
“In the first half Canton was beating us to the 50-50 balls but I thought we did a much better job in the second half because we were more aggressive. Overall I thought we played better than the first time we played them.”
Ian Rose and Dylan Sovie combined to make eight saves for OFA and Griffin Scafidi-McGuire stopped four shots for OFA.
“In the second half we had a great chance when Dylan Irvine turned on the ball and took a hard shot which the goalie saved. It looked to me that a defender then deflected the ball with his hand away from the net but the official said it hit his head. A bad break for us but that is the way it went,” Morley added.
“We have been moving people around looking for the right combination. Collin Brenno played his first game on defense tonight and he did a good job using his speed.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.