MASSENA - Joey Phillips scored twice to lead the undefeated and state ranked Massena Raiders (20th Class A) past Ogdensburg Free Academy (2-5-1, 2-4) in a Central Division Girls Soccer game in Massena on Saturday.
Tori Cappiello also scored for Massena (7-0) and Ainsley Cromie made two saves for the shutout. Olivia Merrill stopped 12 shots for OFA which had won its last two league games 1-0..
