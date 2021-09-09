OFA consistently created hitting opportunities in Wednesday’s NAC season opener at home against NAC West rival Gouverneur.
But the Wildcats answered with a series of athletic digs and returns and consistently won the long volleys to claim a 25-27, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17 victory.
“We were better at receiving serves tonight, Mallory Morley really did a great job at running the offense, setting and she has a great attitude. And our younger girls played pretty well but Gouverneur is a very good defensive team,” said OFA Coach McLean.
“They had a lot of players back from the spring season and they played well. Our libero Tristen Durand did a lot of nice things and that is best that I have ever seen her serve the ball.
Morley finished with a 10-point, 11-assist double-double and added four aces and Abby Raven let the attack with seven kills, 2 blocks, seven points and two aces.
Aubrey Love (1 ace) and Julia Kelso (1 ace, 1 kill) each served for eight points and Tristen Durand came and Grace Hilborne added six and two points. Lia Canell, Mallorie and Maranda Fuller and Emily Hight combined to lead the Gouverneur efforts.
OFA will visit Canton and host Clifton-Fine on Tuesday and Thursday.
JV Match: The OFA JVs dropped a 25-19, 28-26, 25-16 decision to Gouverneur in a match which OFA Coach John Cole felt was a totally positive experience for his team.
“I really like this team and this match was great for them. To play in a 28-26 game was something which will really help in our development,” said Coach Cole.
“We are going to be a very good team.”
In other NAC varsity matches Malone downed Potsdam 3-0, Tupper Lake outdueled Clifton-Fine 3-2 and Chateaugay swept Massena 3-0.
