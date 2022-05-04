Two Potsdam teams with championship credentials visited the Steve Barlow Track-Field Facilities to meet OFA in its NAC season opener on Tuesday.
The Potsdam boys took a 199-105 win and the Lady Sandstoners prevailed 150-63.
“Potsdam has two very strong teams but we had some strong efforts,” said OFA Boys Coach John Tebo.
The top performers for OFA were: Ava Valcour who led the shot put and discus throw, Ethan Lemke who placed second in the 110 hurdles, Emma Murray who placed third in the 100 hurdles, second in the 400 hurdles and second in the long jump, Trey LaBella who took third in the 110 hurdles, second in the long jump and third in the triple jump, Brianna McRoberts (2nd in 400) and Kendall Honeywell who ran third and fourth in the 1500 run, Gabe and Crofton Peabody and Brandon Rivers who ran second, third and fourth in the 1600, the 4x100 relay team of Ethan Lemke, Manveer Grewal (3rd 200), Ryan Sutherland and Gary Gillette (3rd 400) which took first, the Girls 4x100 unit of Mia Cross, Ellah Bouchey, Autumn Curtis and Kadence Mix (3rd 200) who took second, Dee Bellinger who took third in the 3000 and Chandler Baxter who took second in the shot put and discus throw.
Potsdam’s efforts were led by multiple medalists in: Ansen Herrick in the long kump, 400. 200 and triple jump, Harlee Besio in the shot put and discus throw, Noah Roussell in the 100 and 800, Chris St. Andrews in the 110 and 400 hurdles, Izzy Shattraw in the 1500, the 400 hurdles and triple jump, Lindsey Betrus in the 100 and long jump and Aliencia Grainger in the 400 and 200.
Other first place efforts came from: Jaedyn Rutledge (100H), Evan Wolfe-Keden (1600), Rose Hoover (800), Dean Fin (3200), Simon Bullwinkle (HJ) and Seitzer Parker (3000) and Jasmine McKnight (HJ).
