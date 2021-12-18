FORT COVINGTON — OFA entered the third period of Friday’s game against Kenmore East in the Salmon River Hockey Tournament trailing 4-1 and operating with reduced depth.
But the energy level and effort stayed high as the Blue Devils scored on four of nine shots to take a 4-1 win and a 4-1 record into today’s game against Queensbury which suffered a 6-0 loss to the host Shamrocks on Friday.
“We were down some men tonight but had the next man up mentality,” said OFA Coach Jon Frederick.
Holden Woods scored twice in the rally and Landi McDonald assisted on goals by Cooper Garvey and Tyler Sovie who netted the game winner. Drew Costello assisted on Woods’ first goal.
Drew Piercey stopped 25 shots in the win allowing just a single goal by Noah Stacheski in the second period.
BENNETT SCORES 2
Kade Hayes scored twice as the Larries held off the Islanders 6-5 for an NAC Division II game at Brasher Falls. Avery Zenger made 41 saves for St. Lawrence Central (2-2, 2-1). Hammond student-athleteCooper Bennett netted a pair of goals for the Islanders (0-4-1, 0-3-1).
