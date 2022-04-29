A tie leaves a coach viewing the game as a glass half empty or a glass half full.
After his OFA Girls Lacrosse team, looking to gain its first win of the NAC season, finished in a 6-6 tie with Plattsburgh High Coach Matt Curatolo considered his glass nearly full.
In another Girls Lacrosse game unbeaten Salmon River raced past Heuvelton 25-2.
In Boys Lacrosse action OFA posted its third straight win in an 8-3 decision at Plattsburgh High which visits the Devils tonight in a 7 p.m. start.
“Our effort was totally there, it was a hard fought game that could have gone either way. I thought our defense played well and Lily Monroe really kept it close with a great game in goal,” said Coach Curatolo who will lead his team into a home game with Potsdam on Saturday at 10 a.m. and make the the trip to Plattsburgh for a quick rematch with Hornets on Sunday.
Jaedyn Awan delivered four goals and one assist for the Devils (0-4-1) and Lily Monroe capped an eight-save game by blocking a close range shot in the final minute of the second three-minute overtime.
Mia Jeneault scored her first varsity goal, Hannah Costello also scored and Audrey Harradine and Maddie Miller each passed out assists.
Bella Girard scored three goals for the Hornets (0-3-1) and Sophie Brown stopped nine shots in goal.
Salmon River 23 - Heuvelton 3: At Fort Covington, the Lady Shamrocks were led by Wynter Jock with six goals and six assists. Joryan Adams (5 assists) and Ariyah LaFrance (3 assist) tallied five goals apiece while Jianna Lazore (2 assists), Tallis Tarbell (1 assist), Kawenikwiio Mitchell and Azalea Lazore all scored twice and Teya Mitchell netted a singleton while Kimora Swamp was called on to make five saves working the crease for the win.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Saige Blevins and Ava Murphy broke through for solo goals and Alivia Bean turned aside eight shots.
BOYS SOCCER
Drew Costello, Brady Bullock and Tegan Frederick led the scoring for the OFA Boys and Alex Worden and Ian Sovie both played well in goal according to OFA Coach Andrew Roddy.
“We started the game pretty slow but managed to pick up the pace by halftime. Our team was fortunate to get some players who don’t ordinarily see the field as much in and everyone was able to enjoy the game,” said Coach Roddy.
“Its always fun when everyone can get in and have their shot at making a difference and not worry so much of what the final outcome will be.”
