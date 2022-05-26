The high seeds all advanced from the Class D quarter-finals of the Section 10 Softball Tournament.
But the forward movement of Heuvelton, Hammond, Edwards-Knox and Chateaugay did not come easy.
Not easy at all
Top ranked Chateaugay shaded Hermon-Dekalb 3-2, second seeded Heuvelton outscored Morristown 11-5, Edwards-Knox slipped past a tough out effort from Lisbon 3-1 and fourth seeded Hammond shaded Colton-Pierrepont 4-3.
Heuvelton 11 - Morristown 5: The bottom of the batting order sparked the Bulldogs’ third win over NAC West Division rival Morristown and Chasity Johnson picked up the win on the mound.
Lily Spooner stroked three singles, Rylin McAllister singled and doubled, Lakan Martin singled twice and Ashleigh Havens came through with two singles and a sacrifice fly.
Lakan Martin, Rylin McAllister, Lily Spooner and Katie Cunningham all had timely hits to drive in runs,” said HCS Assistant Coach Chris Showers.
“We have to come ready to work tomorrow in practice and prepare for our semi-final game. It is tough to be a team three times. Morristown came ready to play and as the game went on we executed things and made plays in the field. Chasity Johnson pitched well and we made plays behind her.”
Emilie O’Donnell singled three times for Morristown and Karrissa Donnelly singled twice. Katelyn Ladlee and Eliza Ramsey added singles to the MCS effort.
Hammond 4 - C-P 3: Ava Howie lined three hits to lead the No. 4 Red Devils past No. 5 Colton-Pierrepont (8-7). Howie led off the bottom of the seventh with a single and scored the winning run on a wild pitch after stealing second and moving to third on a bunt single by Mikayla Jones.
“We got great defense from everyone,” said Hammond Coach Katina Dillon after Sydney Tanner blanked the Colts over the last four innings.
Zoey Cunningham picked up two hits for Hammond and Alyvia Crosby added one. Morgan Cole singled twice for the Colts.
E-K 3 - Lisbon 1: Cadey Wheat struck out 16 and enticed a ground ball to the mound with two outs in the top of the seventh inning to strand the potential tying runs on the bases.
“Lisbon played very well and Cadey pitched another great game for us,” said E-K Coach Lori Brewer.
Dekoda Matthews led the Cougars (12-4) with three hits, Lily Lottie singled and doubled and Rylie Typhair delivered an RBI single. Addison VanTassel led Lisbon with two hits and Rachel LaRock doubled. Gabby Taylor and Jaylin Massia singled and Gabby Richardson pitched a complete game.
Chateaugay 3 - H-D 2: The Bulldogs rallied from a 2-0 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to defeat a determined No. 8 Hermon-DeKalb Kaelyn Morgan led off the inning with a home run for Chateaugay which overcame a 13-strikeout effort by H-D pitcher Rylie Hale.
Morgan homered and singled for the Bulldogs who received a threde-hitter from Jenna McDonald.
Maddy and Bailey Wright and Ava Besaw singled for H-D which was limited to three hits by Chateaugay hurler Avery McDonald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.