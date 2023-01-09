DEKALB JUNCTION — Both coaches prepared their teams for a tough, tough game as Heuvelton visited Hermon-DeKalb for a key NAC West Girls Basketball game on Friday.
Both teams were coming off highly contested losses to quality opponents and Heuvelton Coach Rob Powers felt that his Bulldogs used the lessons from a loss to Madrid-Waddington in the Jessie Chamberlain Tournament Championship game to secure a 47-41 win.
The Bulldogs climbed to 2-1 in the West Division race and dropped Hermon-DeKalb 2-1 in a decision which left both teams one game behind 3-0 Hammond which will return to action on Thursday.
“This was just a tough, tough game and a great win against a very tough opponent,” said Coach Powers after his team followed a two-point win over H-D in the finals of the HCS Cindy Brady Memorial Tournament.
“Hermon-DeKalb plays amazing man to man defense. We worked very hard, made some shots under pressure and rebounded well which we have been working hard toward and even harder after the loss to Madrid-Waddington.”
Key shots which tipped the balance in the Bulldogs favor were two highly challenged 3-pointers by Rylin McAllister to spark a 13-5 run in the third quarter and two strong conversions at the goal by Alli Trathen who scored five points in the fourth quarter.
McAllister’s second 3 gave Heuvelton a 35-28 lead after three quarters and Katie Cunningham converted a drive to the goal for a 37-28 lead to start the fourth quarter. The Demons rallied by the shotmaking of Olivia Simser who netted a 3-pointer and runner to cut the difference to 42-41 with 2:42 play.
The Bulldogs closed with the last five points keyed by clutch interior play. Ashley Weston converted a putback, Raya McGaw blocked a shot and hit three free throws and Lakan Martin dropped in a few throw after an offensive rebound.
“It was a very tough game. Both teams played very good defense and we just couldn’t hit shots in the third period and they did,” said H-D Coach Bob Bice.
“But for the second time with Heuvelton we were right there. We just have to keep working to get better and I know we can get where we want to be.”
Trathen (5 rebounds, 3 steals) paced Heuvelton with a game-high 15 points and McAllister (3 assists) finished with 11 points. Cunningham (5 assists), McGaw and Martin all finished with six points and Weston added three points.
“Our bench came through again like it has done all year. Lakan Martin really had some great moments,” said Coach Powers.
Aaliayah O’Donnell (9 rebounds) scored eight of her 10 points in the first quarter where the two teams matched 15 points and Simser (5 rebounds) scored eight of her 13 points leading the Demons fourth quarter comeback. Jayla O’Donnell (8 rebounds) tallied seven points followed by Hailey Brabaw (5 points), Hannah Coller (3 points) and Ellie McQuade (3 points).
Heuvelton won the JV game to stay undefeated in the NAC West.
In other NAC action on Friday Edwards-Knox downed Harrisville 67-32 and Lisbon scored a 57-16 nonleague win over Tupper Lake.
E-K 67 - Harrisville 32: Kiana Hogle buried two 3-pointers in the first quarter scoring eight of her game-high 20 points for the Cougars who opened a 38-12 halftime lead. Lily Lottie and Cameryn Huckle combined for 14 and 13 points and Rylee Typhair netted eight.
Sophia Vachez and Kylin Gotham added six and two points. Violet Atkinson led Harrisville with 11 points and Isabelle Miller and Meagan Kackison each dropped in six.
Lisbon 57 - Tupper Lake 16: Alison Bell paced the Knights with 30 points which included four 3-pointers after striking for 12 points a 24-3 first quarter roll which also featured two 3s by Gabby Taylor who went on to score 10 points.
Leah Warren also tallied 10 points followed by Grace Smith (1), Eliza McLear (2) and Rachel LaRock (8).
Julie McBroom and Renee Sorenson led Tupper Lake with eight and seven points.
