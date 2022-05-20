MADRID — Malone took honors in the Boys and Girls Meet of NAC Track and Field action at Madrid-Waddington on Thursday. The Lady Huskies posted a 124-98 win and the Huskie Boys prevailed 138-59.
GIRLS MEET
The Lady Huskies posted a 1-2 finishes in the 100 and 200 dashes and the 800, 1500 and 3000 runs to take control of the meet.
Adyson King led the 200 and 400 and Ava Lilliock paced the 100 dash and Cameron Stone posted a 800, 1500 and 3000 distance triple.
Hailey Marcellus led the 100 and 400 hurdles and triple jump for M-W, Kaitlyn Putman led the discus throw and Ella Kitzman and Maddie Armstrong combined on a 1-2 in the high jump. MaKenna Monette took first in the shot and the Huskies took the 4x400 relay.
Madrid-Waddington led the 4x100 relay with Hailee Blair, Lindsey Burns, Hailey Marcellus and Kaitlyn Putman and the 4x800 relay with Reese Durant, Violet Foster, Annika Zysik and Natalia Pearson.
Matt Reed led the 100 and 200 dashes and the long jump to pace the efforts of the M-W Boys and Graham Hill won the discus throw. Aiden Langdon took the 110 and 400 hurdles to lead Malone.
