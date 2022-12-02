MADRID — There are no individual trophies awarded at Madrid-Waddington John Dinneen Boys Basketball Tournament, on Thursday night, after Tupper Lake downed Lisbon Central 68-47 in the championship and the host Yellow Jackets dropped Edwards-Knox 69-27 in the consolation game.
If there was an MVP award Tupper Lake guard Tom Peterson (9 rebounds) would have made the decision very manageable using his ability to get to the rim and score in heavy traffic to generate 15 of his 24 points in a first half where the Lumberjacks used their man-to-man defense to take control in a 30-12 lead.
Tyler LaPlante tallied 16 points with five rebounds and Mike Corneau buried a pair of 3s hitting outside jumpers throughout the game on his way to 16 for TL which fashioned a 19-10 advantage in the third quarter. Lorenzo Gallani and Wyatt Godin added six and five points to the win.
After being held without a field goal in the first half Cooper Rutherford (6 rebounds) untracked the Golden Knights’ offense hitting four 3s in the second half and finished with a game-high 25 points. Connor Flack followed with eight points and buried two 3s in the first quarter and eighth grader AJ Donaldson showed a confident shooting touch hitting a 3 and a perimeter jumper helping the Knights to a 25-point fourth quarter where Rutherford scored 13 points.
Other Lisbon points came from: Lucas Gravlin (1), Caleb Hayden (2), Isaiah Whiter (2), Coby Mills (2) and Hayden Vesel (2).
M-W 69 - E-K 27: Troy Peck delivered nine of his 17 points in the second quarter sparking a M-W pull-away in the consolation game where six Yellow Jackets scored six points for more. Jack Bailey tallied 11 points on 4-6 shooting with six steals, four assists and four rebounds.
“We moved the ball much better than we did in our first game,” said Coach Aaron Jones.
Tristen Cuthbert tallied eight points with seven assists, Trevior Saucier also scored eight points and Tanner Smith and Joe White (4 assists) each scored six points. Other scoring came from: Aaron Putnam (1 point), Kaden Kington (2 points. 4 steals) and Nick Bates (3 points, 5 rebounds.
Kale Greer and Ethan Stalker each scored seven points for E-K and Brady Butler (2 3s) and Kadein Kelly each netted six points.
Lisbon took the Junior Varsity honors in a 34-21 defensive-minded win over Madrid-Waddington. Tanner Fonda and Noah Gendebien combined for 12 and 11 points for the Golden Knights and CJ Jacobs dropped in seven. Caleb Wilkinson and Caleb Ghize added three and one point for the Knights who limited M-W to single digit scoring in all four quarters.
“I thought our defense was excellent today. Our fullcourt man defense was effective and we managed to keep M-W’s Jakob Mayette from controlling the pace. He is a good floor leader. We wanted to keep him in front of us and limit his playmaking opportunities,” said Coach Blake Gendebien.
“Madrid-Waddington also played great scrappy defense. No baskets came easy for LCS. I thought our sophomore leaders really dug deep today. Tanner Fonda was all over both ends tonight and we got great defense from Caleb Wilkinson”.
Jacob Mayette and Will Moots tallied nine and five points for M-W. Cole Smith dropped in four and Hayden Amo and Logan Kingston added two and one point.
DEKLB JUNCTION - Olivia Simzer set the tempo for the offense and defense with 25 points with three 3-pointers and 10 steals as Hermon-DeKalb opened its girls basketball season with an 83-23 nonleague victory over LaFargeville.
“We had two girls out and all eight girls we had scored and our defense was good,” said H-D Coach Bob Bice.
The Demons featured five double figure scorers as Aaliyah O’Donnell netted 17, Hannah Coller tallied 12 and Hailey Brabaw Natalie Appel each finished with 10. Ava Besaw, Bailey Wright and Ellie McQuaid added four, three and two points and Emelline Bartin led LaFargeville with 10 points.
The Demons will play Peru on Saturday at North Country Community College.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.