MADRID — There are no individual trophies awarded at Madrid-Waddington John Dinneen Boys Basketball Tournament, on Thursday night, after Tupper Lake downed Lisbon Central 68-47 in the championship and the host Yellow Jackets dropped Edwards-Knox 69-27 in the consolation game.

If there was an MVP award Tupper Lake guard Tom Peterson (9 rebounds) would have made the decision very manageable using his ability to get to the rim and score in heavy traffic to generate 15 of his 24 points in a first half where the Lumberjacks used their man-to-man defense to take control in a 30-12 lead.

