Two-out hits and two-out stops with runners in scoring position can dictate the outcome of a softball game.
Heuvelton used both to secure a 9-1 win over Hermon-DeKalb in the first game of the NAC West Division season. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but moved to Wednesday because of the prediction of bad weather.
In one nonleague game Lisbon outscored Madrid-Waddington 16-12.
Heuvelton 9 - H-D 1: Carley Simmons’ two-out double in the first inning started a series of clutch hits against hard-throwing H-D hurler Rylie Hale which saw the Bulldogs score three runs in the first, second and sixth innings. Chasity Johnson, who struck out seven and scattered eight, was aided by defensive plays by Ali Trathen at shortstop and Rylin McAllister at secondbase in the first and third innings and struck out two in the fourth inning after the Green Demons loaded the bases with outs.
“Chasity Johnson pitched very well and we made key defensive plays or it could have been a much closer game,” said Heuvelton Coach Eliza Pierce after the Bulldogs capitalized on walks and wild pitches to supplement their offense.
Simmons’ first inning double was followed in the Heuvelton offense by two singles and three runs scored by Katy Cunningham, two singles by Mikayla Ritchie and singles by Johnson, Lily Spooner and J Lovely.
Hailey Brabaw belted a double and a single for H-D and Hale also hammered a long double. Madyson Wright, Olivia Sharpe, Bailey Wright and M. Schumacher stroked singles.
Lisbon 16 - M-W 12: Seven-run bursts in the third and fifth innings carried the Golden Knights past the Yellowjackets in the season-opener for both teams. Rachel LaRock drilled a homerun and a triple to drive in four runs and scored three times for the Golden Knights who also received a double and a single from Andrea VanTassel, a single and three runs scored by Eliza McLear and singles by Leah Warren, Gabby Taylor, Grace Smith, Jaelyn Massia and Emily Jordan.
Alaina Armstrong tripled for M-W and Caeleigh Burke, Erica Bates, Lilian Todd and Zoe Taylor (3 runs) all singled twice.
MOUND GEMS ABOUND
Mound gems abounded as baseball and softball teams all over the NAC enjoyed the excellent early April weather conditions.
Dave Zuhlsdorf started the Canton baseball season in style by pitching a 12-strikeout five-inning no-hitter as the Golden Bears beat Edwards-Knox 10-0 in a five-inning, nonleague opener.
Sam Roiger, Daven LaFaver and Gavin Thompson all produced two hits for Canton.
At Salmon River Caiden Cartier struck out 17 and Kade Cook got the final out as the host Shamrocks no-hit Massena in a 1-0 win.
In NAC Central softball Hadley Alguire (8 Ks in 4 innings) and Ava Hoy combined on a two-hit shutout as Canton blanked St. Lawrence Central 5-0 in a match of longtime Class B and Class C powers.
