CANTON — OFA and Canton matched up in the an NAC Golf Match for the first time in several years and the host Golden Bears (3-0) used four outstanding rounds to hand the Blue Devils their second loss of the season in a 215-221 decision.
John O’Neill delivered a medalist round of 38 followed by Ryan Jones 39, Sam Sieminski 40 and Cayden Cady 42. Daniel O’Neill rounded out the Bears scoring with a 56.
Ethan Bouchard led OFA with a 39 followed by Nick McRoberts 43, Jack Mills 43, Gabriel Clark 46, Jacob Chapman 49 and Frank Beach 49.
“We had some tough holes today but it was a good match. We just have to bounce back at home against Massena on Monday.
Massena (3-0) downed Salmon River 216-221 on Friday led by the NAC’s best round of the season, a 32 scored at the Cedar View Golf Club. Carter Johnson had a 38 for SR.
In a match at Partridge Run in Canton Gouverneur downed host Madrid-Waddington 223-263.
Raine Rumble’s medalist 38 led the Wildcats to their first win while Drew Harmer’s 46 and Kyle Murphy’s 48 led the Yellowjackets who also received 51s from Caleb Hayden and Parker Bogart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.