CHATEAUGAY — A steady defense and an offense which noted a second half upswing carried Chateaugay to a key 63-42 NAC East Division Boys Basketball win over Madrid-Waddington on Friday.
The defending champion Bulldogs opened a 27-17 halftime lead and methodically pulled away from the Jackets despite an outstanding shooting night by the Yellow Jackets’ Troy Peck who went 9-10 from the foul line scoring a game-high 25 points.
Walker Martin led Chateaugay with 21 points and Jake Johnston and Pete Reynolds each dropped in 10.
“This was a great team win tonight against Madrid. Our defense was good again and our offense was finally able to click. We did a really nice job moving the ball in the second half and let the game come to us. Pete Reynolds really stepped up tonight filling in the starting line up. Jake had a very good all around game. Walker was patient and controlled the offense for us scoring and making plays for everyone,” said Chateaugay Assistant Coach Jason LaPlante.
“We are very proud of these guys. This team has shown resilience early in this season fighting through sickness and injuries.”
Kaden Kingston went 6-6 from the line netting nine points for M-W and Tristen Cuthbert and Trevor Saucier each added four.
