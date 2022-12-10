Watertown Elks shoot contest set for Nov. 26

Basketball

CHATEAUGAY — A steady defense and an offense which noted a second half upswing carried Chateaugay to a key 63-42 NAC East Division Boys Basketball win over Madrid-Waddington on Friday.

The defending champion Bulldogs opened a 27-17 halftime lead and methodically pulled away from the Jackets despite an outstanding shooting night by the Yellow Jackets’ Troy Peck who went 9-10 from the foul line scoring a game-high 25 points.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.