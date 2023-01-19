GOUVERNEUR - Unbeaten Gouverneur delivered the latest in an extended line of impressive performances besting OFA 60-12 on its home mat in Wednesday’s NAC Wrestling action.
OFA’s points came on a forfeit to Archie Green at 285 points and Kierce Whitney who posted a pin at 118 pounds.
Gouverneur pins were recorded by Ryan Mashaw at 126, Cyler Baer at 132, Zoe Griffith at 138 following up her second straight Eastern States Girls Championship over the weekend, Turner Sochia at 145 when stopped Ashtyn Amo with 42 seconds remaining in the third period, Vandavian Way, a fifth place finishe at the Eastern States, at 160 and Drew Gates at 172.
285 - Archie Green (O) forfeit. 102 -Paul Minckler (GSH) (For.) 110: James Minckler (GSH) (For.) 118: Kierce Whitney (OFAH) over Mason Dusharm (GSH) (Fall 3:43) 126: Ryan Mashaw (GSH) over Braxton Kendall (OFAH) (Fall 0:56) 132: Cyler Baer (GSH) over Joseph Green (OFAH) (Fall 1:07) 138: Zoe Griffith (GSH) over Collin Brenno (OFAH) (Fall 1:50) 145: Turner Sochia (GSH) over Ashtyn Amo (OFAH) (Fall 5:18) 152: Hunter Mashaw (GSH) forfeit 160: Vandavian Way (GSH) over Marko Skamperle (OFAH) (Fall 1:49) 172: Drew Gates (GSH) over Trenton Cushing (OFAH) (Fall 1:43) 189: Double Forfeit 215: Double Forfeit.
