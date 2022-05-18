HEUVELTON - Undefeated Salmon River continued its electrified girls lacrosse performances on Tuesday securing a 28-5 win at Coach Stephanie Putney Field in Heuvelton. Saige Blevins scored three times for HCS and Raya McGaw and Ava Murphy each netted single goals.
Alivia Bean and Maddie Richards both saw action in goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.